FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A major winter storm packing a one-two punch of precipitation is bearing down on northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, placing the entire region under a Winter Storm Warning.

Rain changes to snow Wednesday between 8 and 9 am this morning around Fort Wayne and to the north. the change-over to all snow between 1 and 2 pm in Bluffton and Decatur, Portland, and Hartford City.

Snow will continue through late tonight. After a short break, the snow will begin again after 5 am Thursday morning across the entire area.