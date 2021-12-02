Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Not hearing from employers about your application? Here’s why
Video
CDC ramps up surveillance at 4 US international airports
Video
South Carolina gun shop owner charged after ‘prank’ leaves friend dead
Video
SACS names new school board member
Gallery
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Oswalt’s 4th grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 04:12 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 09:16 AM EST
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Oswalt’s 4th grade class at Redkey Elementary.
Trending Stories
Hospitals react to block of vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Video
Police take woman into custody on Tennessee Avenue
Video
Not hearing from employers about your application? Here’s why
Video
Toddler’s death leads to push for new law on emergency custody hearings
Video
SACS names new school board member
Gallery
Don't Miss
House from 'Home Alone' available for one-night stay
Gallery
3 sisters reach century mark at ages 104, 102, 100
Video
Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage
Beer-infused walls part of Miller High Life gingerbread bar
IKEA is renting out a mini Tokyo apartment for less than $1 per month
Man saves girl, 3, dropped from window during fire
Video
Photos: Cardboard Christmas tree display is the talk of New Jersey town
Gallery