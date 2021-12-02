The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Oswalt’s 4th grade class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The staffing and hiring process is complicated since the start of the pandemic. This has led businesses to go on a hiring spree during the 'Great Resignation of 2021.'

"It's an applicants market right now," Dr. Michael Kirchner, professor of organizational leadership at Purdue University Fort Wayne said. "There's such a disconnect between the number of jobs available and the available talent pool. For a while, there was the argument that once the government benefits are expired now we are going to see more people come into the workforce. The truth is we have so many more jobs than we have talent."