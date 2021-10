FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For the last several years, a Fort Wayne couple has brought frights for all ages with a massive Halloween display that currently resides in the Southwood Park neighborhood.

Nicknamed "Skeletown," Roger Dau and Shawna Stream-Dau first concocted the idea about 10 years ago while shopping for Halloween decorations. The pair went into a store to purchase some tombstones, but they then thought it was best to go all out.