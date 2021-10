COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The faster internet push is becoming a reality in parts of Whitley County.

Surf Broadband Solutions has announced plans to invest $5 million in fiber infrastructure for Columbia City. The network would give residents access to fiber optics internet that is 100 times faster than over phone lines or coaxial lines. The city hopes the project, which is fully funded by private investments, will give new energy to businesses in the area and increase productivity for people who work from home or virtual learning.