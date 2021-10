FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The sights and sounds of the symphony - from the pulsing percussion, to the soothing string section and the animated gestures of the conductor - are once again present inside the Embassy Theatre as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic's Fall season is underway.

Over the weekend, the Philharmonic celebrated the magic of Disney with their first pops concert, "Magical Music From the Movies." The Disney-themed concert was the Philharmonic's second concert of the season; their first concert was held on Oct. 2.