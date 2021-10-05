Skip to content
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Krug’s 3rd grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 5, 2021 / 04:43 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 01:47 PM EDT
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Krug’s 3rd grade class at Ossian Elementary.
