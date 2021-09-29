Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Feeding America
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
China kills three housecats that tested positive for COVID
How to get free coffee on National Coffee Day at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more
Pandemic drives a new business with car-sharing platforms on rise
Video
Britney Spears vs. her father in courtroom battle Wednesday
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Hare’s 4th grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Sep 29, 2021 / 04:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 11:49 AM EDT
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Hare’s 4th grade class at Coesse Elementary.
Trending Stories
Police, SWAT get alleged armed man out of West Wind Apartment complex
Video
FWPD investigating fatal shooting on Ventura Lane
Video
Jack Hammer returning to Fort Wayne radio, to host WXKE morning show
Video
‘Sin happens’: Bishop shocked by allegations of sex abuse against minor by Fort Wayne priest
Video
Allen County Dems concerned with ‘gerrymandered’ district maps as vote approaches
Video
Don't Miss
How to get free coffee on National Coffee Day at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more
Williston mom touched by postal clerk’s act of kindness for son in basic training
Keeping old cars longer can help the environment more than buying new electric cars, study finds
Back in the limelight: Skittles adds lime flavor back to the lineup
This Amazon Prime perk ends Oct. 25
Amazon unveils home robot named ‘Astro’
New Heinz roller gets ‘every last drop’ out of ketchup packets