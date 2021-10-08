Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Feeding America
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Mountain gorilla who posed for famous selfie dies at 14 in caretaker’s arms
Journalists from Philippines, Russia awarded Nobel Peace Prize
Report details Trump's all-out bid to undo election results
Video
Man accused of 3 murders thought vaccine killed
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mrs. Braun’s 4th grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 8, 2021 / 04:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 5, 2021 / 09:52 AM EDT
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mrs. Braun’s 4th grade class at Woodlan Elementary.
Trending Stories
Woman arrested in LaGrange Co. had ‘large bag’ of meth hidden inside body
Amazon plans Indiana warehouse, center employing 1,000
Built for book lovers: Carnegie Library hits market in Kendallville
Video
Adams Co. crash leaves 1 dead; woman and baby taken to hospital
Video
A stolen school bus? It happened in Noble County
Video
Don't Miss
Mountain gorilla who posed for famous selfie dies at 14 in caretaker’s arms
Built for book lovers: Carnegie Library hits market in Kendallville
Video
Parkview Field ranked #1 ballpark experience in MiLB
Video
Why parents are choosing not to post their kids photos online
Video
Watch: Car backs up on highway after missing exit
Video
Woman alive after 2x4 smashes through windshield
Video
81 year old man on a mountain climbing challenge in Scotland
Video