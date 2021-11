FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The bitter cold of winter can do a number on your car, and affect performance. That's why it's important to make sure your car can handle the conditions before winter arrives.

Inside of your car, you will want to have an extra blanket and materials to keep you warm in case you get stuck or have to pull over due to dangerous road conditions, but you also want to make sure everything is good under the hood.