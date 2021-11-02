The Daily Pledge – Mr. Wellman’s 4th grade class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - You may have been excited by the prospect of viewing the northern lights this past weekend, but the chance never really materialized across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Why was this the case? To understand, we need to take a look at what causes an aurora. It has to do with coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Incoming particles from the Sun interact with the atmosphere of the Earth. This produces the light you see in the sky. The particles are then directed by Earth's magnetic field, producing two rings of light around Earth's north and south poles. This is why we have the northern lights and the southern lights. The definitions below are courtesy of the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.