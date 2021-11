FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One man is dead, and another man has been hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex near Coliseum Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to the West Wind Apartments on the 2100 block of West Point Drive. A caller told police that a male subject was in the hallway yelling for help. Police arrived to find a male subject in the hallway suffering from an apparent stab wound. They also located another male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.