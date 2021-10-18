Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Mike the Crossing Guard is Positively Fort Wayne!
Video
Jill Biden says ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life after son’s cancer death
Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured
Video
LSU, Orgeron agree to part ways after 2021 season
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge – Mr. Potter’s 6th grade class
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 04:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2021 / 09:53 AM EDT
This Daily Pledge of Allegiance features Mr. Potter’s 6th grade class at Woodlan Elementary.
Trending Stories
Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping events: Take a look at what’s on sale
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at mobile home park
Video
Couple arrested on abuse charges after three-year-old hospitalized
Video
Stimulus check update: A fourth payment would be critical for many, study says
Warm start to the workweek with October temperatures returning soon
Video
Don't Miss
Massive sunfish caught off coast of Spain
Video
Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping events: Take a look at what’s on sale
Underground home goes on sale in Massachusetts
Gallery
Arkansas 11-year-old wins USA Mullet Championship, donates winnings to foster care
Video
Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from underneath California woman’s home
Video
Meteorite crashes down on sleeping Canadian woman's bed, missing by inches
Fort Wayne man catches 45-pound catfish in St. Joe River
Video