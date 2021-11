FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After a Night of Lights celebration was held without guests last year, families are looking forward to a traditional celebration in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Night of Lights is one of many activities taking place during this week's HolidayFest from the Downtown Improvement District. Classic displays like Santa and His Reindeer, the northern lights at Aunt Millie's and the "Merry Christmas" wreath will be flipped on beginning at 5:45 p.m. The lighting will culminate in a fireworks show at Parkview Field at 8 p.m.