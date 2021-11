FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Lutheran school teachers and administrators from Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio are gathering in Fort Wayne for the first ever Connections Conference at the Grand Wayne Center and Parkview Field, Sunday-Tuesday, November 21-23, 2021.

The conference will provide resources for professional development for the educators. There are networking opportunities with almost 1,400 attendees, 50 speakers from around the country, and dozens of vendors and exhibitors.