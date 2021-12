FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police investigating the disappearance and deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana in February 2017 are now asking for help finding who is behind a fake online profile named anthony_shots.

Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police said the profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat and Instagram. Other social media applications could have been used too.