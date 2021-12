FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Coliseum and Lake in reference to a woman lying in the roadway. Officers arrived and found the woman lying in the middle of Coliseum Boulevard with a severe injury to her arm.