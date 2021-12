FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Michigan's Oxford community continues to heal after the recent school shooting that left four students dead and others injured, they are getting some help from Fort Wayne.

As a pup in Lutheran Churches Charities' (LCC) Comfort K-9 program, golden retriever Jared spends most of his time during the year with students at Holy Cross Lutheran School and Concordia Lutheran High School. However, this month he is on a special mission to help students in Oxford Township, Michigan process the Oxford High School shooting.