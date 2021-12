FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Volunteers worked with Bridge of Grace Ministries this weekend to make sure that the city's homeless population has a happy holiday.

Residents from Mount Vernon Park and members of Many Nations Church of the Nazarene spent Sunday crafting blankets, hats, and scarves to donate to homeless people around Fort Wayne. There was no experience or crafting skills needed, just a desire to make a difference one person at a time.