The Daily Pledge for March 31, 2020

Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted: / Updated:

The Daily Pledge for March 31, 2020 features Miss Gaunt’s 4th grade class at Adams Elementary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss