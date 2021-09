FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Over the next week, Hoosiers living in northeast Indiana can get a better idea of where their food comes from with the annual "Local Food Week."

The weeklong celebration, which is hosted by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, is an opportunity to feature local farmers with free tours, workshops and other festivities. From Eel River Bison Ranch in South Whitley to Grant Creek Farm in La Fontaine, food enthusiasts can explore the area to find various farmers across northeast Indiana.