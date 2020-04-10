Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 10, 2020
Video
SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores
Video
Tom Brady having issue with privacy at Tampa mansion
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to see Dire Straits Legacy Tour 2020
Contests
Posted:
Apr 10, 2020 / 03:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2020 / 03:36 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Fire, police investigating after three bodies pulled from house fire
Video
Death toll climbs to 300 in Indiana as virus cases spike
Video
Watch NOW: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 update
Kroger announces temporary pharmacy, Easter hours
Indiana health chief shares good news amid coronavirus fight
Video
Don't Miss
COVID-19 takes its toll on area high school proms
Video
SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores
Video
Fort Wayne’s first 70°+ temp of 2020 falls on interesting day
WATCH: Students flip script, hold parade for teacher
Video
Police: COVID-19 is not a license to speed, reduced traffic leads to higher speeds
Video
Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon for $40K to help restaurant stay open during COVID-19 crisis
Video
Liquor stores set to transition to curbside pickup only
Video