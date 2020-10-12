Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return to Learn
Pass or Fail
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Texas babysitter arrested after baby left alone for hours in closet, parents say
Video
Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally, Biden visits Ohio
Watch: Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks
Video
Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to Ladies Night at the Embassy
Contests
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 04:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 04:58 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Mom pulled from house fire along with 3 children has died
Video
Driver dies after after early morning head-on crash with semi
Video
Can’t find your favorite soda at the store? Here’s why
Maple Creek Middle school goes virtual temporarily amid covid outbreak
Video
Coroner’s office identifies homicide victim as 18-year-old Fort Wayne woman
Video
Don't Miss
Experience a free virtual ghost tour of Angola for Halloween
Video
Watch: Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks
Video
Video captures dramatic rescue after man falls 100 ft in Badlands National Park
Video
With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce
Pennsylvania woman collecting care packages for the homeless in memory of her late brother
Video
Wichita man uses 10,000 Halloween lights to brighten his neighborhood
Video
Amazon Prime Day this week: 7 deals to watch for in 2020