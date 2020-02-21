Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Coronavirus
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 molesters
2/21 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard
Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts
Video
Large local employers keeping eyes on Anthem, Parkview contract situation
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Win a Mad Ants Faith and Family Night Prize Pack!
Contests
Posted:
Feb 21, 2020 / 04:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 21, 2020 / 04:25 PM EST
Trending Stories
Amish Acres to reopen under new ownership by Easter – with a few changes
Video
Body of missing Warsaw boy found
Video
Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in alleyway
Video
Large local employers keeping eyes on Anthem, Parkview contract situation
Video
Boy, 15, gunned down in alleyway ID’d
Video
Don't Miss
Amish Acres to reopen under new ownership by Easter – with a few changes
Video
Security video captures jail inmate’s fall through ceiling
Video
Watch: Bodycam video from Jersey City shooting
Video
Bus catches fire on NJ highway
Video
Furniture, home decor store set to open on The Landing
Video
Rental scooters, bikes set to return ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Past the Forecast – Episode 1