Win a 4-pack of entry passes and dinners from BBQ Ribfest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home last week was formally arraigned on four murder charges Thursday morning.

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 21, appeared via video in Allen Superior Court to hear the charges against him related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, in a home at 2904 Gay St.