Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 people in 1993 to be executed
Spacecraft snaps closest pictures of sun, ‘campfires’ abound
Video
Kohl’s to require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20
Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
At the Library
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Win 4 Ribfest passes and BBQ dinners
Contests
Posted:
Jul 16, 2020 / 03:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2020 / 03:00 PM EDT
Enter for a chance to win free tickets into the event and BBQ Rib Dinners.
Trending Stories
Report: Police arrest naked Kentucky man who broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus’
FWCS ‘Return to Learn’ plan brings blended, socially distant education for students
Video
Apple to pay up to $500 in settlement money to eligible iPhone customers
Fort Wayne teachers union responds to ‘Return to Learn’ plan
Husband shoots man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated
Don't Miss
Destination Indiana: Take a trip back in time with a visit to Metamora
Video
Report: Police arrest naked Kentucky man who broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus’
FWFD, FWPD hold annual charity softball game
Video
Despite pandemic, the housing market continues to boom for sellers
Video
Comet NEOWISE Fort Wayne viewing guide
Video
Apple to pay up to $500 in settlement money to eligible iPhone customers
Rocket carrying classified payload successfully launches from Virginia
Video