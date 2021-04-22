Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
‘He was guilty.’ Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction
Video
Turtle crashes through windshield, hits 71-year-old in head; both OK
President Biden pledges to cut US fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030
Video
Bodycam video: Michigan officer punches man during traffic stop over littering
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Masters Report
Indianapolis Colts
Video Game News
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Restaurant Revival
WANE 15’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Recognize a Hoosier Hero!
Contests
Posted:
Apr 22, 2021 / 09:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2021 / 09:52 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Man in life threatening condition after multi-county police chase ends in shootout
Video
Proposed 79 home subdivision near Churubusco and Blue Lake draws concerns
Video
NACS board president not ‘in full agreement’ with health professionals on student mask requirement
Video
‘Weaver’ and ‘The Animal’ fighting to help Fort Wayne’s homeless
Florida couple attempts to hold wedding at mansion they did not own
Don't Miss
Turtle crashes through windshield, hits 71-year-old in head; both OK
Florida couple attempts to hold wedding at mansion they did not own
Vera Bradley launches new Harry Potter pattern
Video
Florida restaurant employees receive surprise $1,000 bonus for work during pandemic
Video
Woman accidentally mistakes nail glue for eye drops
Misty sights spotted Wednesday
Video
Archaeologists find home of Harriet Tubman’s father