Play the WANE 15 Pro Football Challenge and win weekly prizes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- In a Public Health Advisory issued Monday in which he pushed for masking and vaccinations, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said it was "critically important" local healthcare systems not become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Sutter said local hospitals systems were "rapidly filling up" with COVID-19 patients amid an "alarming increase" in cases in Allen County and across the state.