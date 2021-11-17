Light Up The Holidays From The Hoosier Lottery and Enter To Win Holiday Scratch-offs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has selected the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (NIIC) as one of two Community Navigator Pilot Program hubs in Indiana. This will give NIIC and five area organizations funding to "power their work for this program."

The SBA said it conducted an in-depth review to ensure compliance, objectivity and integrity to make sure every applicant had the opportunity to demonstrate the impact the funding would have on their communities. NIIC was one of 51 hubs selected. It will receive a $1 million award over two years to fund the collaborative work with spoke organizations.