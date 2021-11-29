Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed him
USF Pay it Forward Scholarship finalist Tommy O’Neil
Judge blasts Florida actor's 'gobbledygook' at Jan. 6 riot hearing
FedEx driver questioned after '300-400' packages found
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter To Win Harlem Globetrotters Tickets and Celebrity Court Passes
Contests
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 04:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 04:24 PM EST
Trending Stories
A Fort Wayne native designed this year’s Starbucks holiday cups
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex; victim identified
Video
Arrest made in shooting east of Arcola
Video
Indiana Dunes’ Mount Baldy keeps slowly blowing inland
Indiana’s COVID-19 surge continued over Thanksgiving weekend
Don't Miss
Bear raids garage freezer, eats $600 worth of meat
Video
Here’s how long the perfect hug should last
Video
What raises your odds of multiple lottery wins?
Video
Watch: World’s largest Menorah display shines for start of Hanukkah
Video
‘Dashing Through the Snow’ set to premiere at Arena Dinner Theatre next weekend
Video
Pups on boards: Surfing dog festival in Brazil
Video
Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available