Enter to win a Family 4-Pack of Van Wert County Fair passes

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A week after a Steuben County family's business was struck by lightning and caught fire, the community is coming together to raise money for the family.

Eric Erman owns E & R Restorations, which was housed in his barn on Kimble Road in Steuben County. The car restoration business started as a hobby for Erman and over the past 15 years grew, employing six people. However, last week's storm destroyed the business.