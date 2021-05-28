Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Eligible Hoosiers age 60 and up encouraged to sign up for Commodity Supplemental Food Program
Swimming safety tips ahead of summer pool season
Rain doesn’t keep fans from attending Carb Day
Photos: Plague of ravenous, destructive mice torments Australia
Gallery
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
Indy 500
College Sports
Komets
NFL Draft
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Video Game News
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Restaurant Revival
WANE 15’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter The Tails & Tales Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 02:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 02:00 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Indiana governor shifts decision on masks in schools to local school boards
Arrest made after 3-county high-speed chase
Video
3 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kosciusko County after car tries passing motorcycle
Video
A sign war is raging in Angola, and there’s puns aplenty
Video
Country’s largest comic book distributor expanding in New Haven, adding up to 130 jobs
Don't Miss
11-year-old cancer patient who was bullied online surprised with kindness
Video
15-year-old valedictorian graduates from high school 1 month after earning college degree
Video
Why do cicadas explode? 10 fun facts about the species
Video
Portland police gift toy tool set to boy shot by nail gun
Allen Co. Public Library lifts mask requirement, forgives fines for children
Psychologist seeing increase in eating disorders among teens during pandemic
Video
A sign war is raging in Angola, and there’s puns aplenty
Video