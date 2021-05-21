Enter the Great American Weekend Giveaway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) -- Indiana University will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the upcoming fall semester.

The university announced Friday that all students, faculty and staff will need to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when they first return to campus, whichever is earlier. The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should be received by July 1 in order to meet the requirement, the school said.