Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
CDC advisers support expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults
New Haven cuts ribbon on new Community Center Park
COVID-19 cases are spiking in states across the country — and only a handful are bucking the trend
Fort Wayne man sentenced for stealing mail from 236 different people
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter the 15 Days Of Christmas 🎄 Giveaway!
Contests
Posted:
Nov 19, 2021 / 04:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2021 / 04:51 PM EST
Trending Stories
Records show the Indiana BMV has been selling people’s personal information
Video
Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings
Live
Where can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' this weekend?
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 25 years for ‘selling drugs to make a living’
Paintball company moving into former Home Depot on Lake Avenue
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: FedEx driver hangs fallen American flag during delivery, gives big salute
Video
Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M
What happens to turkeys who get pardoned by the president?
‘It’s beautiful!’: Rare albino deer caught on video in North Carolina
Video
Fort Wayne community donates 1K pounds of clothing to Hurricane Ida victims
Video
Colorful lights wow visitors at England park
Video
Shelter in CA attempts world record for ‘longest washing line of socks’
Video