Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Veterans Voices
Positively Fort Wayne
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
EACS’ Woodlan Elementary and High School celebrate veterans leading up to Veterans Day
Video
Teen escapes Astroworld crowd, pulls others out
Video
Automakers must add tech to stop drunken driving, Congress says
Back at work? These gifts can help your lonely dog
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter now to win a Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast for a deserving family
Contests
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 03:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 04:02 PM EST
Trending Stories
Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman during massage
Southern Michigan marijuana dispensaries say more than half of customers are Hoosiers
Video
Fire burns through Lima Road hotel
Video
COVID-19 endemic? In Indiana, it’s closer than you might think
Video
IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2021 tax year
Video
Don't Miss
Millions of giant spiders that spin golden webs are invading Georgia. Here’s why that’s good news
Need a lift? Man drives ‘Tank Taxi’ in the UK
Video
Watch: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
Video
You can now scale one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers: no walls, no glass windows, no railings
Video
Naked man rescued after days trapped in wall of historic New York theater
Gallery
Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
Video
A rainbow without rain – how it happens