ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - On Friday, the Allen County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to opt out of Indiana’s legislation regarding lawsuits against opioid companies. The board said it will instead move forward with its own lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers for damages caused by the opioid crisis.

The state enacted legislation earlier this year that restricts how settlement money from those lawsuits will be distributed. Under that legislation, 15% of state settlement money will have to be shared between counties, cities and towns based on population.