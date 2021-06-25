Enter for a chance to win The Summer Nights Ticket Giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Arts Commission has designated Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a Statewide Cultural District during its Quarterly Business Meeting Friday.

Coordinated by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Arts Campus Fort Wayne includes seven venues and 17 presenting and resident arts and cultural organizations. Arts Campus Fort Wayne is the first state-designated cultural district in Northeast Indiana and will join 11 other cities throughout the state with cultural district recognition, Arts United said.