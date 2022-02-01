Enter for a chance to win $50 in Hoosier Lottery Scratch Offs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation are preparing to work around the clock throughout the duration of the winter storm making its way to Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday.

INDOT strategic communications director Mallory Duncan says that Tuesday's focus is on creating a plan so that there are no issues when this storm arrives. Transfer drivers have been contacted and INDOT will be in a full call out throughout the storm. In Fort Wayne, about 50 trucks will be plowing, and throughout Northeast Indiana, about 130 will be working on the roads.