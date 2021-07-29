Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Destination Indiana
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
McDonald’s teams with Saweetie for next celebrity meal
FDA allows pharmacists to automatically swap ‘generic’ insulin for brand-name
Oklahoma woman begs people to get vaccinated as husband spends 9th day on ventilator
Video
Biden to let eviction moratorium expire Saturday
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Enter for a chance to see Dire Straits!
Contests
Posted:
Jul 29, 2021 / 04:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2021 / 04:20 PM EDT
Trending Stories
When a city tells Amazon no, what happens?
Video
Biden asks states to offer the unvaccinated $100
Video
Biden calls for $100 payments to newly vaccinated Americans
Child dead, 2 other children injured after DeKalb County crash
Video
School zone, response times considered in picking site for new fire station
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Coast Guard rescues swimmer off San Francisco
Video
Check out the Allen County Fair Outhouse Races
Video
Olympic gold medal gymnast turns battle with cancer into platform encouraging women to prioritize health
Moose tranquilized after wandering into Colorado parking garage, video shows
Video
Bojangles announces new chicken sandwich on same day Popeyes debuts nuggets
Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside Nevada casino
Video
Campbell’s Soup debuts new labels featuring modernized design and ‘hidden elements’