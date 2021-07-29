Enter for a chance to see Dire Straits!

(NEXSTAR) -- President Biden will call on "state, territorial, and local governments" to provide $100 payments to newly vaccinated Americans as part of an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

The cash reward for vaccination was one idea in Biden’s latest plan to boost lagging vaccination rates in many parts of the nation. Rolled out Thursday, the core of his new plan is a requirement for federal workers to disclose their vaccination status to their agencies.