Salvation Army Angel Tree and Toys for Tots application information

The Fort Wayne Marine Corp Toys for Tots program will again be partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to provide assistance to families in Allen County for the 2019 holiday season.

Toys for Tots provides children from newborn to age 14 with new toys, while the Angel Tree program provides shoes, clothing and food for children up to 14 years of age.

Both agencies will take in-person assistance applications from Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center located at 2901 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Doors will be open from 9 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 3 pm. Depending on the volume of applicants, the doors may close earlier.

Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same household, they must apply together. Translators must be provided by the applicant and interviews will not be performed without a translator.

The following documentation is required. Missing documents can result in denial of an interview:

Families receiving State and or Federal Assistance:

Documentation of State or Federal assistance Needed along with the following:

* Photo ID (person applying)

* Proof of current address (Current Utility Bill)

* Birth Certificates – Social Security Card or Current ITIN Card for all receiving assistance. (15 – 18 years needed for the Angel Tree Program ONLY)

* Custody/Guardianship papers if not Birth Parents.

NOT receiving State and or Federal Assistance: Please bring the following documentation:

* Photo ID (person applying)

* Proof of current address

* Social Security Card or Current ITIN Card for all members of the household.

* Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18 (15 – 18 years needed for the Angel Tree Program ONLY)

* Custody/Guardianship papers if not a birth parent.

* Proof of Income or NO Income for the ENTIRE household.

* Child Support – Single Parent Households bring proof of child support OR no Support Proof can be obtained at the Allen County Clerk’s Office, regardless of payment status (even if you have never filed for support).

* Proof of expenses –Utility bills – Lease or Current Rent receipts – Misc. expenses.

*BE SURE TO HAVE CLOTHING AND SHOE SIZES for each child Ages Newborn through 14 years

For more information about Toys for Tots signup go to https://ft-wayne-in.toysfortots.org/ or email fortwaynetoysfortots@gmail.com

Questions regarding the Angel Tree program can be answered by calling the Salvation Army at 260.744.2311.

Residents of Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells counties interested in the Toys for Tots program should visit the Toys for Tots website for dates and locations for sign up.