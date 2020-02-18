Riverfront Fort Wayne reveals phases II and III

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) – Monday evening, Riverfront Fort Wayne hosted a panel education discussion to talk about further development along our rivers.

This kicked off the 2020 series to enlighten the community of what’s going on at the Riverfront. Private development, public access to the rivers and future construction plans were the topics of discussion.

One proposed project for future development is “Lofts at Headwaters Park”. The structure will be located downtown with over 200 apartments, 15 town homes, retail space,and a parking garage.



With change comes construction, but according to Riverfront’s landscape architect, residents should not be fully impacted until late 2020 or early 2021. However, in the spring there will be a few lane closures.

“Can’t believe how much Fort Wayne has changed, it seems like for so many years it stayed static and stayed the same,” said Fort Wayne resident Jennifer Showalter. “All of a sudden it’s completely changing.”

“Superior Street will be closed from Calhoun to Barr street. There will be impacts at the Clinton street intersection,” said Stacy Haviland, Landscape architect. “The Barr street intersection will be closed for a period of time.”

This was the first of three meetings this year. The next meeting will be in March ad the final meeting with be in April.



For more information regarding the updates of the Riverfront, visit their website.