Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: 7/31/18

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 12:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 12:47 PM EDT

Pet of the Week: 7/31/18

Georgia is a 5-month-old spayed female, white Domestic Shorthair kitten. This pet has been at the shelter since June 25, 2018.

If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local