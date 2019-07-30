Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Southaven Walmart shooting suspect Martez Abram charged with killing 2 co-workers
Top Stories
Family, friends, and customers remember the two Walmart employees killed in Southaven shooting
Behind the scenes: Musical PSA to tout Promenade Park
Judge requiring court for drivers passing schools buses
Experts say check emergency plans after festival shooting
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Pet of the Week: 7/30/19
Pet of the Week
by:
Colleen Bolger
Posted:
Jul 30, 2019 / 12:50 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2019 / 12:50 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Defiance sheriff: Ohio soldier killed in action in Afghanistan
Woman sentenced in crash that left Klemm’s Cafe condemned
Black Pine welcomes new monkeys, snake
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener
Don't Miss
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
Chase reaching speeds of 140 mph leads to crash on I-65
16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3 million
It’s National Chicken Wing Day! Here’s how to make them
690-mile annual yard sale to span from Alabama to Michigan
Rural Nevada not equipped for big ‘storm Area 51’ turnout
Police: School bus-SUV crash injures at least 8 people