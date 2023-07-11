The Pet of the Week is Tiki.
Tiki is a 7-year-old Labrador Retriever and Pointer mix.
If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
by: Lydia Reuille
Posted:
Updated:
