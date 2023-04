The Pet of the Week is a Siberian Husky named Arlo.

Arlo is a neutered male, and he’s about 1 year and 1 month old.

Staff at the shelter said Arlo would be the best fit in a home with no cats or small children.

If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).

Last week’s pet, Dino, was adopted.