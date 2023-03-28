WANE 15
by: Lydia Reuille
Posted: Mar 28, 2023 / 04:17 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 / 04:17 PM EDT
The Pet of the Week is a kitten named Esko.
If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
Last week’s pet, Diesel, was adopted.
