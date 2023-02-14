WANE 15
by: Lydia Reuille
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 12:38 PM EST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 12:38 PM EST
The Pet of the Week is a cat named Lucinda.
Lucinda is about 13 months old.
If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
