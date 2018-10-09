Pet of the Week: 10/9/18
Daisey is a 9-year-old spayed female black Chihuahua-Smooth Coated dog. This pet has been at the shelter since October 4, 2018.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
