Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: 10/9/18

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 02:38 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 02:38 PM EDT

Pet of the Week: 10/9/18

Daisey is a 9-year-old spayed female black Chihuahua-Smooth Coated dog. This pet has been at the shelter since October 4, 2018.

If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local