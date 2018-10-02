Pet of the Week: 10/2/18
Matute is a 1-year-old neutered male white and gray Shih Tzu mix dog. This pet has been at the shelter since Sept. 26, 2018.
If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt this week’s pet, click here.
