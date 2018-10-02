Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: 10/2/18

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 02:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 02:17 PM EDT

Matute is a 1-year-old neutered male white and gray Shih Tzu mix dog. This pet has been at the shelter since Sept. 26, 2018.

