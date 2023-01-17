WANE 15
by: Lydia Reuille
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 12:38 PM EST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 12:38 PM EST
The Pet of the Week is Lucy, a 16-week-old cat.
Lucy is a black domestic cat, and she’s been spayed.
If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
