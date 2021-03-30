Yergy’s BBQ announces reopening after months of trouble over state’s mask mandate

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – After seven months of being closed over not cooperating with Indiana’s facemask mandate, Yergy’s State Road BBQ in Bluffton is announcing their reopening.

The restaurant was shut down in August for not following Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate. Then in December, owner Matt Yergler filed a lawsuit against the local health department, the state, and the governor.

“This isn’t maskers versus unmaskers,” Yergler said. “This is about individuals making a decision for themselves and individual liberty.”

In the lawsuit filed in Wells Circuit Court, Yergy’s alleges it was “aggrieved and adversely affected” when the Wells County Health Department shut down its South Main Street eatery on Aug. 28 for violating the governor’s mask mandate and capacity limits. The department of health, the State of Indiana, and Governor Eric Holcomb were all named in the lawsuit.

With the governor’s mask mandate turning into a mask advisory on April 6, the restaurant felt ready to reopen.

“We are very grateful that we get the opportunity to continue our family business,” Yergler said. “It has been a blessing to our family for many years and to know we can get back into doing what we love to do and working with our hands and blessing this community through our craft. We are extremely excited.”

The owner’s stance on masks will remain what it was.

“It’s if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If our employees want to wear a mask, wear a mask. We’re leaving that to the individual to decide and we believe that’s the way it’s supposed to. This fight has been about our bill of rights, our civil liberties, as individuals in the state. That’s more important than us than reopening our restaurant. We are going to continue that fight through our lawsuit.”

Wells County Health Department attorney Roy Johnson explained at least one hurdle to the restaurant’s reopening.

“Food establishment permits are issued on a calendar year basis, so their permit has now expired,” he explained. “They would now need a walk-through inspection and to apply for and pay for a permit, same as anyone else.”

That is not a concern to Yergler.

“We have had an excellent relationship with the health department,” he said. “We hope and we expect that that will continue and we don’t see any issues or any roadblocks coming up in that.”

They’ll be thorough in prepping for the inspection.

“Our building has sat empty for seven months, so there are things we’ve got to go over.” he continued. “We’ve got to make sure no pipes burst over the winter. When we’re ready and when that kitchen is ready for inspection, we’re going to have them inspect us and we’re thinking that’s going to take three or four weeks, not necessarily because there’s a lot to do but we want to make sure that we’re prepared and we want it to be right.”

The owner of the restaurant now marches ahead boldly and optimistically.

“We’ve lost substantially a lot of income, but this has never been about monetary gain or loss for us,” he concluded. “We’ve got to get food contracts signed. We have to hire a staff. We have to train a staff. We’re going to do a soft opening. It’s just like opening a brand new restaurant. We’re going to go through that process and that takes time. We’re going to be extra cautious on making sure we have it right.”

Yergler said that if the lawsuit does not go his way he will continue to fight. He asks that if you agree with the cause you can help by donating money to the fight.